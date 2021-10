CMAY Gallery presents “Jenn Berger’s Stranger Friends,” a collection of drawings and sculptures based on people the artist encounters by chance running from Saturday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 6. Berger asks strangers if she may take their photograph in exchange for them becoming part of a drawing, then spends months drawing from the image. During the process, the artist begins to feel as if she knows each subject, a phenomenon similar to social media in which a feeling of closeness develops despite having had little or no in-person interactions with the subject. Shown together, the fragmented figures form an interconnected cast of characters. 5828 Wilshire Blvd. cmaygallery.com.