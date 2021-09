Enjoy artist Camille Rose Garcia’s new show “Obsidian Butterfly” running from Saturday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 2 at KP Projects. Garcia’s exhibit is a collection exploring the symbolism of natural forces, including the ocean as a vessel to hold and heal feelings of sorrow and loss. Last year when wildfires engulfed the West Coast, Garcia was evacuated, not knowing the fate of her home. In those moments of uncertainty, she headed to the ocean to take solace in the vast body of water, and it became an inspiration. An opening reception will be held on Sept. 11 from 3-7 p.m. Regular viewing hours are noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 633 N. La Brea Ave. kpprojectsgallery.net.