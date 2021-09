Join artist, teacher and arts entrepreneur K. Ryan Henisey for “Art Matters: Building Your Business” on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 25 and 26, and Oct. 2 and 3, from 3-4:30 p.m. at TAG Gallery. Learn about the art market and making the most of a fine art business from Henisey, who is also president of TAG Gallery. Each event is followed by a Q&A session. Tickets are $25. kryanhenisey.com/art-matters. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. kryanhenisey.com/art-matters.