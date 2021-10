The annual fall Beverly Hills Art Show returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 16-17.

Work from 125 artists will be presented along Beverly Gardens Park from Beverly Drive to Crescent Drive. The artists will cover 11 different mediums including sculpture, painting, photography, mixed media, ceramics, digital art, drawing and printmaking, glass, jewelry and watercolor.

Los Angeles-based featured artists include Harrison Hill, documentary photographer and videographer; Christen Austin, painter; Glynn Galloway, sculptor; Richard Reiner, painter; and Joe Vilaiwan, fine jewelry artist.

Hill’s work highlights the numerous subcultures and underrepresented communities that hide between the nation’s main highways and cities. Growing up in Kentucky, he was most intrigued by the issues and themes that many left unnoticed, and found joy in sharing these unique perspectives with the world. His work has been recognized by “National Geographic” and “The New York Times.”

As a Black female artist living in America, Austin feels it is important to provide imagery through her paintings that represents the Black community in a way that encompasses positivity and relatability.

“Much of the legacy of African American art and expression has been based on the experiences and truths of Black people and has often been created in opposition to the images and perceptions forced upon them by euro-centric ideologies,” Austin said. “My current focus is building a body of work that captures the beauty of Black culture and explores the depths of its universal qualities.”

Galloway describes himself as an “oblique artist” – not parallel, not perpendicular, not outsider but also not mainstream. He creates unusual mixed-media assemblage sculptures, which are constructed primarily of objects that he collects from antique stores and markets throughout the United States and overseas.

Galloway is self-taught in all the disciplines in which he works and created his first assemblage in 2009.

Reiner was born in the New York Bronx and was raised in the Northeast. He credits his family with exposing him to the arts from an early age.

Reiner’s landscapes reflect his love of the outdoors and nature, and capture both the serenity and power of nature. His abstracts are emotive of the same power of nature, utilizing color and pattern to express strong feeling and movement. His figurative work captures the movement and strength of his subjects.

Vilaiwan of Vilaiwan Fine Jewelry is a second-generation jeweler. In his native Thailand, Joe grew up learning about his family’s diamond jewelry business and developed an instinct for identifying quality stones and metals. A natural-born artist, Vilaiwan began designing jewelry at age 14 when he created avant garde diamond rings that hinted at his future career.

A favorite among fashion editors, stylists and celebrities, Vilaiwan Fine Jewelry has been featured in magazines, on runways and in film. Vilaiwan recently collaborated with Disney Consumer Products to create the couture jewelry collection for the major motion picture, “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Amid the artist displays, guests can purchase food and beverages from several gastro-worthy food trucks including Cousin’s Maine Lobster, The Deli Doctor, Pie N’ Burger, Thai-Mex Cocina and Paradise Cookies + Ice Cream.

The free art show is produced by the City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department. Parking is available in city lots just south of Santa Monica Boulevard, adjacent to the show site. For more information, visit beverlyhills.org/artshow, or call (310)285-6830.