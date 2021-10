Angel City Arts is holding the first weekend of its 14th annual Angel City Jazz Festival with the Corey Fogel Group and Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. at 2220 Arts + Archives. Fogel is a percussionist, composer and visual artist who performs rock, jazz, folk and chamber music, as well as performance art and video. Kidambi is a composer, vocalist, scholar, educator, activist and organizer who leads the group the Elder Ones, which includes Max Jaffe on drums, Matt Nelson on soprano sax and electronics, and Eva Lawitts on bass. General admission is $25. 2220 Beverly Blvd. angelcityjazz.com.