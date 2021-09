Located in the glamorous Golden Triangle, The Terrace at The Maybourne Hotel is one of the newest restaurants in Beverly Hills.

Formerly the Montage Beverly Hills, the signature restaurant was once helmed by celebrity chefs Geoffrey Zakarian and Scott Conant. The Maybourne Group acquired the luxury hotel in August 2020. Renovations began, and the dark colors were replaced with an elegant, light and more lively, So Cal theme.

Leading the new signature restaurant and Maybourne Bar and Cafe is Chef Kaleo Adams. Growing up in Hawaii, Adams’ first culinary experience was at Maui’s Nagasako Fish Market and later in San Francisco at The Ritz Carlton on Nob Hill, The Beverly Hills Hotel and Santa Monica Proper.

“What I like about the kitchen at The Terrace is all of the windows allowing light to come in. It’s rough being in a basement kitchen or one without any natural light all day and night,” Adams said.

Our table overlooked the Beverly Canon Gardens with its cascading fountain providing a soothing soundtrack as we watched a procession of people walk by.

The Terrace offers an exceptional wine list and cocktail menu. We chose two of their specialty cocktails, a Cucumber Cooler and Vida Paloma on the warm summer evening we dined.

The attentive and friendly service made our coursed-out dinner very enjoyable. We started with a Little Gem Caesar salad topped with avocado slices, lightly dressed and had a slight zing in flavor.

One of our favorite dishes was the crescent moon shaped eggplant mezzaluna with Sungold tomatoes and slightly salty, semi-firm white ricotta salata.

As the sun started to set, the staff turned on lights in the garden planter boxes, and turned up heat lamps to ensure guests comfort and warmth.

A citrusy kumquat chimichurri gave the chargrilled octopus a bright finish for our second course.

Pastas like the linguine with clams in a white wine sauce are made in-house daily. Other enticing selections are rigatoni Bolognese and corn agnolotti with black truffle.

Heartier entrées include Berkshire pork loin with caramelized pineapple and agrodolce – a sticky, tart yet sweet condiment made from reduced sugar, vinegar and fruit. It’s wonderful on the tender cut of pork.

For dessert, a beautiful floral shaped apple tartin was plated with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a satisfying ending.

The new Cigar and Whiskey Bar replaced the Ten Pound cocktail bar. This newly refreshed space is lighter and brighter and offers an inviting outdoor terrace. “We built a brand-new humidor and partnered with Murtaza “Taz” Ahmadi, owner of V-Cut on Melrose to stock 1,000 hand-rolled premium cigars,” Randie Schoenberg, Communications Manager of The Maybourne Beverly Hills said. “The Macallan Scotch focus bar offers other whiskey brands from Japan, Scotland, Ireland and the United States.”

Later this year, Yasbel Beverly Hills will open on the rooftop. It’s in partnership with Yasbel in West Hollywood, and will offer one of the most spectacular open-air dining views of the Hollywood Hills, West Hollywood and beyond.

Escape to The Terrace to be transported to an alfresco European-style garden while enjoying creative local food, wine and cocktails. To make a reservation, go to maybournebeverlyhills.com. $$$ 225 N. Canon Drive, (310)860-7886.