WORDTheatre presents its next author and actor live streaming event on Sunday, Aug. 15, at noon. Actors Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone Cooper will perform two short stories by author Andre Dubus III. The live virtual performance will be followed by a Q&A session with the performers and the author. Tickets are $25. wordtheatre.org/events/author-andre-dubus-iii-and-actors-chris-cooper-and-marianne-leone-cooper.