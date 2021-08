Join the Autry Museum of the American West for a screening of “Broken Arrow” (1950) on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. The film is part of the What Is a Western? film series. Considered to be the first major post-war Western to portray Native Americans sympathetically, “Broken Arrow” pivots away from classic western films and marks the beginning of a new genre dubbed revisionist. Although the main Native characters were played by white actors, the film included Native actors such as Jay Silverheels and many Navajo workers were employed on the film set. Tickets are $14, and reservations are required. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org.