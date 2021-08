The city of West Hollywood continues its 2021 WeHo LIVE! Virtual Friday Happy Hour music series on Friday evenings at 6 p.m. through Sept. 24, online at weho.org/weholive.

“With the Delta variant creating new concerns for health and safety, we’re seeking to create opportunities to engage in West Hollywood’s vibrant nightlife in creative ways, whether safely in person in the community or safer at home,” West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath said. “For those that choose to connect in a virtual space, the city’s WeHo LIVE! DJs and musicians continue to bring the rhythm and melody of our community directly into your homes. Let’s start our weekends virtually throughout the rest of summer each Friday evening for an hour of live DJ entertainment each week. Be sure to connect to the beat.”

The virtual series kicked-off in July and continues on Friday, Aug. 13 with DJ Phatrick, a Chinese American DJ and producer with more than 20 years of experience. Sindri, a DJ, artist and event producer, will be featured on Aug. 27. followed by DJ Dazzler on Sept. 3. The series continues on Sept. 10 with Kid Enzo Music, and L.A.-based DJ d. painter on Sept 24.

The city of West Hollywood’s 2021 WeHo LIVE! series is organized by West Hollywood’s Arts Division.

For information, visit weho.org/weholive.