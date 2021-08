As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves with variants that pose new health risks, the city of West Hollywood is continuing its 2021 WeHo Sounds Free Virtual Concert Series, which takes place online on Friday evenings at 6 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning pianist John Beasley performs on Friday, Aug. 20. Beasley has performed with Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, Chaka Khan, Queen Latifah and Dianne Reeves. As a recording artist, he has a dozen albums and writes for film and TV, including “1917,” “Finding Nemo,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

Buyepongo, which has roots in South and Central America, will perform on Sept. 17. The group draws from the Latino and Afro-Indigenous musical culture, and the traditional music of Colombia, Haiti, Belize, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. Buyepongo fuses merengue, punta, cumbia and other musical styles.

The WeHo Sounds series is organized by West Hollywood’s Arts Division. For information, visit weho.org/wehosounds.