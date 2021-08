The city of West Hollywood has awarded six resident artists $5,000 grants through the 2021 WeHo Artist Performance Grant program. The recipients are Aleksandr Lukanov, Alula Yohanes Tsadik, Bvffalo, K. Ryan Henisey, Leopold Nunan Soares and Natti Vogel.

During the upcoming weeks, performances will take place outdoors in West Hollywood. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, regardless of vaccination status. The city of West Hollywood follows health and safety guidelines established by the Los Angeles County Department of Health.

“I encourage everyone to search out and experience our summer performances,” Councilman John D’Amico said. “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of sharing a moment with a performing artist.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape life in West Hollywood and communities around the world, performing artists are among those who have been severely impacted. The WeHo Artist Performance Grant, initiated on May 3, is a direct response to resident performing artists who have been detrimentally affected by the pandemic. As an extension of the WeHo Artist Grant program, this temporary category provides direct support for individual performing artists living in the city of West Hollywood.

The WeHo Artist Performance Grant will help to financially support resident performing artists while offering them the opportunity to share their talents with the community. WeHo Artist Performance Grant funding is recommended by the Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission and approved by the City Council.

Tsadik is a multi-talented and self-taught musician, composer, arranger, lyricist, singer and performer with seven CDs and 10 videos. His music is an expression of the pursuit of freedom, life, liberty, happiness, and social justice issues.

Henisey is influenced by the people, culture and landscape of the local community and California. Bvffalo, a multimedia artist, creates uplifting art with recycled and upcycled materials.

Vogel is a West Hollywood musical artist who has toured internationally, working with musicians of every genre and demographic and writing and performing daily. He builds upon the genre-crossing, performer-composer-activist lineage of David Bowie, Tori Amos and Nina Simone.

Soares is a Brazilian-American multi-disciplinary artist, Los Angeles community leader, and queer activist. He was classically trained in theater and ballet in Rio de Janeiro and recorded his first international hit single “I’ve Got It” at the age of 18. Lukanov is a dance-pop singer and songwriter and a cirque aerial performer.

The art programs will be presented on different dates through Oct. 16. For information and a complete schedule, visit weho.org/arts.