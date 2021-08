The Tribeca Drive-in has returned to the Los Angeles area and is showing outdoor movies at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena from Thursday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7. “Rango” will be shown at 5:30 p.m., and “Moonlight” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. “Go Big: Sports Shorts” opens at 6 p.m., followed by “Blockers” at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. “Hook” will be shown at 1 p.m., followed by “The Birdcage” at 5 p.m. and “Good Will Hunting” at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets are $30. 1001 Rose Bowl Drive. tribecafilm.com.