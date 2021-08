Luis Alfaro, a celebrated Chicano artist and MacArthur “genius” fellow, has joined Center Theatre Group as its associate artistic director. He will work closely with Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and fellow associate artistic directors on overall artistic programming.

Alfaro will also oversee the L.A. Writers’ Workshop and serve a key role in the expansion of new play development.

“Center Theatre Group has been my artistic home for nearly my entire career, so to return at such a pivotal moment in the history of regional theater, the organization and Los Angeles is quite invigorating,” he said. “I’m joining a wonderful mix of associate artistic directors, all of whom have been doing exciting work to move the theatre forward during such existential times.”

Alfaro’s relationship with Center Theatre Group began in 1995, when he helped guide artistic development under founding Artistic Director Gordon Davidson. For information, visit centertheatregroup.org.