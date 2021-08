Join Book Soup and author Gary Goldstein for a virtual conversation on his latest work “The Last Birthday Party” on Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. Goldstein is a screenwriter and playwright. His book, a romantic comedy about coming-of-age at any age, is Goldstein’s debut as an author. It is largely set in Laurel Canyon, which is where the main character lives, and Goldstein has resided since 2000. The book involves an L.A. writer who is hit by a series of calamities the day after his 50th birthday party, and how he puts his life back together in an unexpected way. L.A.-based author Ken Pisani will interview Goldstein. booksoup.com/event/gary-goldstein-discusses-last-birthday-party.