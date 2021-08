Live dance returns to The Wallis with the world premiere of Heidi Duckler Dance’s “The Chandelier,” a site-specific work choreographed and directed by company founder and artistic director Duckler running from Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 15 on the performing arts center’s pop-up outdoor stage. “The Chandelier” is based on a novel of the same title by Brazilian author Clarice Lispector. Duckler animates the book’s monologues and devises characters from fragments of dialogue to create a moving portrait of a family living amid the ruins of a colonial society. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. thewallis.org.