Cinespia, an outdoor cinematic experience presented by Amazon Studios, is showing “The Big Lebowski” on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Jeff Bridges stars as the Dude, a man who spearheaded a new way of life. A case of mistaken identity takes an unforgettable laidback white Russian aficionado on a hilarious journey through Los Angeles. The Coen Brothers classic also stars John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi and Sam Elliot. Gates open at 6:45 p.m., movies start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/the-big-lebowski-tickets-162600523543?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.