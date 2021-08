Summer @ The Wallis showcases the L.A.-based chamber music ensemble Salastina on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. The ensemble will perform a selection of music on the Wallis’ pop-up outdoor stage. Founded in 2010 by violinists Kevin Kuman and Maia Jasper White, the group includes studio musicians who have been featured on film and television scores. Tickets are $40. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. thewallis.org/salastina.