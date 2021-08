Join a fun-filled sing-a-long for the family during “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. The LA Phil brings the song-filled hills of Europe to the Hollywood Hills for a night of celebration. Brush up on “My Favorite Things” and “So Long, Farewell,” and dress in lederhosen for the pre-show costume contest. Pre-show festivities start at 6 p.m., film begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $14. 2301 N. Highland Ave. (323)850-2000, hollywoodbowl.com.