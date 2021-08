The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released its COVID-19 Impact Report on Aug. 2 detailing the department’s response to the pandemic and operational changes.

With the guidance and support of national organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Best Friends Animal Society and the University of California, Davis’ Koret Shelter Medicine Program, DACC implemented a community-based approach to keep pets in homes, reunite lost pets with their owners and reserve its seven care centers for animals most in need.

Intake among all seven animal care centers decreased by 46% during the pandemic. In fiscal year 2019-20, 46,135 animals came into the care centers. In fiscal year 2020-21, that number decreased to 24,856 animals.

Positive outcomes (adoptions, return to home, adoption by rescue groups) for sheltered animals increased from 54% to 68% for cats, and remained at approximately 88% for dogs. Respiratory illnesses decreased by 53% in dogs and by 82% in cats. That was attributed to fewer animals in the care center, fewer people visiting and a more controlled environment using appointments. Virtual training for foster caretakers also led to hundreds of animals being placed in temporary homes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a transformational event in the field of animal welfare, and it required the Department of Animal Care and Control to completely reinvent ways of providing essential services,” Director Marcia Mayeda said. “We rose to this challenge and have emerged stronger and better positioned to be the most effective animal resource centers possible for our communities.”

The DACC is holding an enhanced adoption program in August called “Love at First Sight.” The public can self-schedule appointments on DACC’s website to visit an animal care center, view all available animals and adopt a pet. The new program eliminates waiting lists that can delay the adoption process. Animals that are spayed or neutered will be available the same days as appointments.

For information and to schedule an appointment, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov.