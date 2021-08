Enjoy a night in Rio in the Hollywood Hills with legendary Brazilian bandleader Sergio Mendes on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. Mendes, and his dancers, will bring the spirit of Carnival to life with samba, bossa nova and jazz hits including “Mas Que Nada” and “The Look of Love.” Tickets start at $28. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.