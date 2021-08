U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Aug. 1 honored inspiring women from communities in his district.

“Every year, we honor women across the 28th Congressional District who make a positive impact on the lives of their neighbors and improve and enrich our community,” Schiff said “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed the unimaginable burden shouldered by women as essential and frontline workers, health care personnel, caregivers, scientists and teachers. I am proud to recognize these heroic individuals and their contributions, sacrifices and selfless service as recipients of the 2021 Women of the Year award.”

The women were honored at a luncheon Sunday in La Cañada Flintridge. Schiff celebrated with the 2021 honorees, as well as 2020 honorees whose celebration last year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorees included Lynn LeMay, of West Hollywood, who is an advocate for people living with AIDS. She has been a volunteer with Project Angel Food for years and currently serves as one of the organization’s Telephone Angels, calling seniors to combat social isolation. She also played a role in implementing Project Angel Food’s Feminine Hygiene Program, which conducts outreach to clients.

Honoree Alycia Belle, of Hollywood, previously served as the director of development for Blessed Sacrament School. Belle co-founded the Urban Sanctuary, which offers a safe environment in Blessed Sacrament Church where individuals experiencing homelessness may seek guidance and rest. When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, Belle started online programs and began live streaming masses. She also worked with the Hollywood Food Coalition to provide meals to people in need.

Also honored was Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Ferrer, of Echo Park, is a renowned and respected public health leader, Schiff said. She has more than four decades of professional experience as a researcher, philanthropic strategist, community advocate, educational leader and public health director. Ferrer guided the county’s coronavirus pandemic response, collaborating with community-based partners and individual cities to ensure services were provided and residents remained safe.

Dr. Rebecca Crane, of Silver Lake, was also recognized at the luncheon. Crane is an attending physician at Kaiser Permanente’s Los Angeles Medical Center, where she has also worked as a primary care physician. She moved to urgent care after several years in family medicine. As an essential frontline worker during the coronavirus pandemic, she assisted in organizing a three-day event at Kaiser called “A Time to Grieve, A Time to Heal” to commemorate the patients, family members and loved ones lost during the pandemic, and to honor all the hospital staff.

Other honorees included MiMi Aung, of La Cañada Flintridge; Lori Rosales, of Atwater Village; Nareh Manooki, of Burbank; Daisy De La Torre, of Elysian Valley; Rebecca Berberian, of Glendale; Dr. Wint Hun, of La Cañada Flintridge; Susan Sung Hee Lee, of La Crescenta; Catherine Y. Kim, of Los Feliz; Mara Leong-Maguinez, of Pasadena; and Pattee Colvin, of Sunland.

“The Women of the Year honorees are remarkable women who have all worked tirelessly for the common good, and to make our district a better place,” Schiff said. “They are pillars of our communities, and I thank them for their invaluable service.”

For information, visit schiff.house.gov.