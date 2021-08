The Montalbán has announced the return of “Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán” beginning on Friday, Aug. 27.

The Montalbán’s rooftop oasis – outfitted with a bar, concession stand and kitchen – provides an open-air movie theater experience complete with sanitized, noise-canceling headphones. Attendees can enjoy fun and games on-site with activities such as Jenga® GIANT, oversized four-in-a-row or cornhole bean bag toss. Dinner is usually available for purchase on the rooftop or easily accessible from an array of local restaurants.

Guests can enjoy a cinematic experience under the stars with COVID-19 safety precautions in place at the historic Hollywood venue on Vine Street. The season kicks off with the 2013 comedy “This Is the End,” followed by “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Birdman,” “Weekend at Bernie’s” and “Pulp Fiction” during the opening weekend.

Screenings will continue every weekend, with double features on Friday and Saturday. The cinematic experience transforms into Halloween-themed fun in October during “Rooftop Screams!”

Tickets are $25 for regular admission and $50 for a loveseat (in limited supply), which includes two boxes of popcorn. Guests must order tickets in advance and can arrive at the Montalbán as early as 6 p.m. Films start 10 minutes after sunset. All attendees must wear masks and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests must be 18 or older or accompanied by an adult for R-rated films, and ages 12 and older for family-friendly films.

The Montalbán is located at 1615 Vine St. For tickets and information, call (323)461-6999, or visit themontalban.com/rooftopmovies.