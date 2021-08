Rossoblu special Italian dinner

Chef Steve Samson is collaborating with guest chef Barbara Pollastrini tonight, Aug. 26, for “The Sustainable Future of Italian Cuisine” dinner at Rossoblu. Beginning at 7 p.m. on the patio, the evening features a unique collaboration presented by the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West. The event focuses on promoting unique chefs, restaurants and narratives that bridge Italian food traditions with modern American culinary life. Tickets are $75 per person and include a food and wine pairing, tax and tip. Tables accommodate up to six diners. Tickets are available oat eventbrite.com/e/the-sustainable-future-of-italian-cuisine-true-italian-taste-collab-dinner-tickets-166878214231?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. 1124 San Julian St., (213)749-1099.

Dim Sum at The Living Room

Enjoy a fun evening rendezvous at The Living Room at The Peninsula Beverly Hills sipping a signature barrel aged cocktail, while selecting items from the à la carte dim sum menu every Thursday through Sunday. Items include savory pork and shrimp siu mai and crispy peking duck pot stickers. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310)551-2888.

Melanie Wine Bar opens on 3rd Street

Andy Paxson and Dave Gibbs, the duo behind Sherman Oaks’ renowned Sushi Note and Augustine Wine Bar, have opened an approachable Melanie Wine Bar in Beverly Grove. Chef Consultant Dro Dergevorkian created a small-plates menu to enjoy with a curated wine menu that places an emphasis on French and Italian wines by the glass. The bar is open Monday through Sunday from 5-11 p.m. 8310 W. 3rd St., (323)592-3390.

New chef at Peninsula Beverly Hills

New Executive Chef Kelsi Armijo oversees all aspects of The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel’s cuisine, including the French-California style alfresco brasserie, Belvedere and the Roof Garden Restaurant. The new weekend brunch menu at Belvedere includes fresh wild Dover sole prepared with brown butter and chervil. Other French dishes with a twist include lemon ricotta pancakes, a poulet roti crepe and a lobster and caviar flatbread. The menu items pair nicely with a hand-crafted cocktail, such as the “Sin of San Tropez.” Brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310)551-2888.

CBTL and Beyond Meat

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launched a fall menu that includes a new plant-based beyond breakfast sausage sandwich. The sausage patty is served on an English muffin and is topped with a cage-free egg and provolone cheese. It’s available at 130 participating locations throughout California. Health benefits include less total fat, saturated fat and sodium than a leading brand of pork breakfast sausage patties. Hormone, cholesterol, antibiotics, GMO, soy and gluten free, the sandwich is certified kosher and halal. 6922 Hollywood Blvd., #103, (323)467-7785, and 8789 Sunset Blvd., (310)659-1890.

National Red Wine Day at Della Terra

Della Terra serves Merlot, Cabernet, Sauvignon and Pinot Noir with favorite menu items including beefsteak florentine, capricciosa bianca pizza, calamari fritti and pasta carbonara. On Saturday, Aug. 28, stop by the charming Northern Italian Trattoria to uncork well-known wines from regions around the world including Paso Robles, Napa Valley, Argentina, Sicily and France. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a happy hour from 3-6 p.m. 7675 Beverly Blvd., (323)933-7675.

‘Tea with Tomoko’ at Kensho Hollywood

On Aug. 30, enjoy tea and class at 4:30 p.m. at Meiji Tofu. The hour-long class is located in the tiny Japanese restaurant on Yamashiro property. Japanese Food Ambassador Tomoko Dyen will teach participants about Japanese cooking while they sip tea. Plus, participants will sample all the dishes she prepares. Tickets can be purchased at exploretock.com/culinarycuration/event/private/cfe52f8e-8b54-404e-ad6f-1f691ef960c3. 1999 N. Sycamore Ave., (213)257-5329.

Yardbird reopens at the Beverly Center

The James Beard-nominated modern American southern fine dining restaurant Yardbird reopens on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The restaurant is best known for its classic southern cooking made from farm-fresh ingredients. The soul food menus include weekend brunch, lunch and dinner. The restaurant also boasts one of the largest bourbon collections and a comprehensive cocktail program. 8500 Beverly Blvd., (323)250-8034.

Citizen Public Market is dog friendly

Created in the historical landmark that previously housed Culver City’s Citizen Publishing Company in 1928, the re-imagined Citizen Public Market is a food hub offering Californian, Mexican, Asian and Italian cuisine. Several vendors also feature delicious treats for dogs. Bring your four-legged friend to enjoy a salted peanut butter gelato by Nancy’s Fancy Gelato and a pizzette made with dog-friendly ingredients. Goodboybob makes housemade dog treats, and a special fried chicken plate for pups is at Louella’s Cali Soul Kitchen. citizenpublicmarket.com. 9355 Culver Blvd.

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio celebrates 25 years

The Italian wine Ecco Domani recently launched a limited-edition designer label by fashion designer Jeremy Scott on its bottle. The white wine offers light citrus and delicate floral aromas, tropical fruit flavors and a crisp, refreshing finish. At $11.99, it’s an ideal wine to sip on its own or pair with a cheese plate, light pasta, poultry or grilled fish. The exclusive label is available nationwide for a limited-time.