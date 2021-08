Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, introduced a motion on Aug. 3 seeking immediate action that will help provide rental relief to thousands of Los Angeles residents through the state of California’s “Housing is Key” program.

“Angelenos continue to suffer the economic impacts of the pandemic, and when it comes to rental assistance, our city has the highest concentrated need in the entire state,” O’Farrell said. “Though our local eviction moratorium offers strong protections and will remain in place for a full year after the local emergency declaration is lifted, people need help with their back rent to stay housed in the long run. It is urgent that the city helps its residents access these funds in a clear and efficient manner.”

The “Housing is Key” program, with a total allocation of over $5.2 billion, was recently approved by the state. It helps renters and landlords affected by COVID-19, dating back to April 1, 2020. It is the largest rental relief program in the country and can cover up to 100% of back rent owed by California renters. The state is expected to appropriate a portion of the $5.2 billion for renters and landlords in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Housing Department will administer the program.

The motion instructs the Los Angeles Housing Department to immediately report to the City Council on how it will assist Angelenos in accessing “Housing is Key” resources. For information, visit cd13.lacity.org.