The Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit is searching for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen on the evening of Aug. 22 near Fairfax Avenue and Fourth Street.

The missing woman, Karen Mendoza Ruiz, is from Colombia and was visiting Los Angeles. She only speaks Spanish. Family and friends are very concerned, police said.

Ruiz is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black scarf with a flower print.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800 or the Wilshire Division at (213)473-0476. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s 24-hour hotline at (877)LAPD247.