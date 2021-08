Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nithya Raman, 4th District, and Paul Koretz, 5th District, helped distribute food to people in need on July 31 during an event hosted by the Mid City West Community Council at Television City in the Fairfax District.

The food distribution also included dozens of volunteers from Labor Community Services, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, United Way, Saban Community Clinic and Baby2Baby. The event provided food and hygiene products to 500 families and individuals. Hackman Capital Partners, owner of Television City, allowed Mid City West to hold the drive-thru food distribution on its property near Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.