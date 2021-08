Los Angeles Filmforum presents “minutes, hours, days,” a film screening series running from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Monday, Aug. 23. The program centers on the massive explosion that occurred in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020, celebrating works created in response by Lebanese filmmakers. An online conversation between filmmaker Rania Stephan and guest programmer Zaina Bseiso will be held on Sunday, Aug 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12. Register by visiting watch.eventive.org/minuteshoursdays/play/6114b102e4667500b600190c.