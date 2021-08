Learn to speak Japanese with the Japan Foundation Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. No Japanese language experience is necessary. Actor Naoyuki Ikeda will lead the online course. The virtual event is open to participants 18 and older. Admission is free. registration required. events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei9ykoo6f81a6421&oseq=&c=&ch=.