Since the Los Angeles Unified School District started school last week, more than 2,300 students and staff in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least seven cases have been transmitted at school.

According to the district’s COVID-19 report card, LAUSD has a district-wide case rate of 41.13. This represents the “rolling average” of daily cases per 100,000 students and school-based staff over the last seven days.

Locally, the Hollywood Community of Schools is higher than the district average with 48.03, as of Wednesday afternoon. The L.A. Mid-City Community of Schools has a 41.10 case rate, and the Fairfax Community of Schools has a rate of 37.16.

Communities of Schools are regional groupings of schools in which local district staff have a more centralized location to assist students and families. LAUSD implemented the system last year.

“As we settle into a new kind of ‘normal’ school day, our goal is to keep our school communities healthy, safe and learning with as little disruption as possible for our kids, families and staff,” LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin said. “This year will continue to bring a unique set of challenges, and I am committed to putting the needs of our students at the center of our solutions.”

He said that is why he pushed for the district’s quarantine protocols to “follow science” and align with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidance.

“I’m glad to see this districtwide update that differentiates procedures for vaccinated versus unvaccinated members of our school communities to maximize continuity of learning for our students and families while maintaining the highest public health standards set by L.A. County, California, the CDC and our medical partners,” Melvoin said.

High schools have been the site of most COVID-19 cases in schools locally. Hollywood High School has nine cases, Fairfax High School has seven and Los Angeles High School has two. The Beverly Hills Unified School District had 12 active cases as of Wednesday, and nine were at Beverly Hills High School.

However, it appears that John Burroughs Middle School had the most cases of any school in the Beverly Press coverage area. Even though its community case rate is 27.86, Burroughs has reported 18 positive cases since the school year began.

According to the district report card, no LAUSD schools have closed as a result of COVID-19 cases.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 at LAUSD schools, a member of the district’s community engagement team contacts the family and asks that the student be isolated for 10 days. If a student has been in close contact to a student who has tested positive, the team will reach out and discuss possibly quarantining. Students who are vaccinated and asymptomatic do not have to quarantine if they’ve had close contact.

LAUSD officials require masks and daily health checks for all students, staff and visitors on school campuses. Weekly COVID-19 testing for students and staff is ongoing, and vaccinations are encouraged for students over the age of 12.

For information, visit achieve.lausd.net/healthandsafety. COVID-19-related questions can be addressed by calling (213)443-1300.