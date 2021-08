The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will present “Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography, 1870-1900,” the first in-depth examination of the cabinet card phenomenon in the United States, through Nov. 7.

Measuring 6-1/2 by 4-1/4 inches, roughly the size of a modern-day mobile phone screen, cabinet cards gave rise to a golden age of photographic portraiture in the second half of the 19th Century. Where photographs had once functioned as solemn records of likeness and stature, cabinet cards offered a new outlet for entertainment and remembering life’s everyday moments, allowing for different poses, details, action-ready gestures and an array of props.

“Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography, 1870-1900” was organized by John Rohrbach, senior curator of photographs at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The LACMA presentation is curated by Britt Salvesen, curator and head of the Wallis Annenberg Photography Department.

“’Acting Out’ fills in an important chapter in the history of photographic portraiture-a transition from the early days, when getting a photograph was expensive and uncomfortable, to the modern era, when everyone has a camera and makes their own snapshots,” Salvesen said. “While little is known about the cabinet card makers or the subjects themselves, the photographs provide a lively glimpse into the past, showing how people learned to perform for the camera.”

Cabinet cards transformed the way Americans collected and shared photographs of family and friends. Organized thematically and featuring more than 200 works, “Acting Out” investigates how photography became a performative medium, as it is often used today.

For information, visit lacma.org.