The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, in partnership with Launch LA, presents an open call exhibition titled “Reflection,” which will take place through Aug. 27 at the Korean Cultural Center Art Gallery, 5505 Wilshire Blvd.

A reflection may be an image mirrored back to the observer or serious thought and consideration. In the case of this exhibition, it’s both.

Jurors Sunook Park and Terrell Tilford viewed over 400 images from over 100 artists in a blind jurying process. They chose 46 pieces by 39 artists for an interconnected, authentic and compelling survey of contemporary life. “Reflection” brings together artists from across Southern California whose practices contemplate and mirror unprecedented times.

Park is a professor in the California State University, Long Beach School of Art and brand coach at Sunook Park Branding. He is also an independent curator and founder of ANDLAB, a motivational retreat center, alternative exhibition space and education lab for art and design.

In 2015, actor, collector and curator Tilford founded Band of Vices in Los Angeles, a gallery that serves as a platform for emerging, mid-career and established contemporary artists.

For information, visit kccla.org.