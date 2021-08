ChaiVilage Los Angeles presents the third annual Richard Siegel Memorial Program on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., via Zoom. The program features spiritual master Rabbi Arthur Green discussing “Judaism for the World” with Dr. Judith Rosenbaum. The meeting I.D. is 462 656 1612 and passcode is 006581. us02web.zoom.us/j/4626561612?pwd=WkJUb2VaUzBtZkhuNGZhbyt2RTdmUT09.