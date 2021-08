The Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Culver City chambers of commerce are partnering for a fun and interactive virtual mixer on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees can mingle with members from all three cities, and win prizes in a raffle. The event will be held using the online platform Remo, and a link will be sent upon registration. live.remo.co/e/august-multi-chamber-mixer/register.