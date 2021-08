The Jean Deleage Art Gallery at CASA 0101 Theater is hosting a free reception honoring John Simmons on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. Simmons has concurrent exhibits on display through Aug. 31 at the Jean Deleage Art Gallery, 2102 E. First St., and through Oct. 10 at the J. Paul Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center Drive. casa0101.org/?exhibits=the-artwork-and-photography-of-john-simmons.