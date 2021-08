While dining at the lively Fellow Restaurant and Art Gallery in Westwood Village a few months ago, restaurateur Philip Camino told me about his new Japanese style restaurant, Imari, opening in Brentwood.

When I drove to the soft opening, I discovered Camino took over the former Nagao Restaurant near the Brentwood Country Mart. The intimate space features 28 dining room seats and eight at the bar, plus an expansive outdoor patio with an additional 22 seats.

A Japanese minimalist design, with a hint of California influence, and white oak tables complement the soft leather booths and tile and wood flooring. The focal point is a floor-to-ceiling hand-painted mural, created by artist Sheila Darcev.

As with his other restaurants, Camino incorporates the restaurant’s art and music with its cuisine. Waves portray the natural oceanic elements of the restaurant’s Japanese and Californian inspiration. Unique sake bottles, along with a display of traditional imari, or brightly-colored Japanese porcelain exported from Port of Imari, are displayed throughout the restaurant.

What sets Imari apart from other Los Angeles Japanese restaurants is its washoku. Washoku is another name for Japanese cuisine that harmoniously blends the ingredients in a way that is both nutritious and beautifully presented.

Camino selected Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador David Schlosser, founder of Michelin-starred Shibumi in Downtown L.A., a classically trained chef at 3-Michelin starred Kikunoi in Kyoto, Japan.

Joining Schlosser is Chef Derek Wilcox who was formerly at Shoji, the celebrated sushi and kaiseki restaurant in New York.

“Their extensive knowledge of Japanese cuisine brings something truly unique to Brentwood,” Camino said.

Their attention to detail is evident in the Hirame handrolls, chicken gyoza and ornately-assembled sashimi bento boxes. The seasonal menu features produce and proteins, plus seafood imported from Japan.

I selected the Saga bento box comprised of salmon, albacore, New Zealand tai sea bream, pickled cucumber, takuan pickle, an egg omelet, pickled ginger and rice rolls – all very fresh and delicious. The crunchy pickles are made in-house from small batches using Japanese salt and special water from a system the restaurant installed to recreate the pH and salinity found in Japan’s ocean, just the right balance of saltiness.

But the authenticity doesn’t stop there. Schlosser curates Imari’s sake program, which features a premium list sourced from numerous regions in Japan including Nagano, Fukui, Niigata, Ishikawa and Okayama.

Sommelier Scott Lester curates a thoughtful wine list of the world’s most renowned wine regions, and the beverage program features a selection of premium Japanese beers.

Imari is now open and Camino said he can’t wait for people to try the food.

“We’re thrilled to bring the full Imari experience to the Los Angeles community,” Camino said.

The full-service a-la-carte menu features artistically crafted small and shared plates.

The dinner menu features a variety of starters (zensai), sides (fukusai), entrees (shusai), hand rolls (temaki), rice and soup (gohan and shiru), and dessert (mizumono).

The summer menu includes tomato with fresh yuba and sea salt, Shima-aji and a striped jack sashimi with ponzu jelly and shaved red onion. A free-range chicken gyoza comes with nira chives, miso, sansho oil and Moro-kyu, a locally-grown cucumber marinated with brown rice miso.

Heartier fare includes Japanese Wagyu steak with fresh wasabi for a kick and sea salt to bring out the full flavor.

Hand rolls include hirame with daidai juice and sesame seeds, and another of my favorites, the chopped shrimp hand roll with mentaiko spicy cod roe.

Desserts include a red shiso sorbet coated with raspberries and milk ice cream served with fresh mochi and sweet green peas.

The artfully-crafted plates from Imari’s award-winning team offer a truly unique Japanese culinary experience on the Westside.

Reservations are available via Tock with delivery available through Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

$$ imari-la.com. 13050 San Vicente Blvd., (310)451-7733.