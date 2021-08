Hero Theatre has announced casting for a staged reading of “Flex” that will open its 10th anniversary season at Downtown L.A.’s Inner-City Arts on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. Written by Candrice Jones and directed by Hero Theatre founding member Korey Jackson, the play focuses on a team of young Black female basketball players in rural Arkansas. They have dreams of going pro, but first they must navigate the pressures of adolescence. Written in a structure mimicking four quarters of a basketball game, “Flex” presents a world in which basketball reflects life itself. Admission is free. 720 Kohler St. herotheatre.org.