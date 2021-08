Forever Flamenco returns to the Fountain Theatre’s new outdoor stage for two nights of heart-pounding music and dance on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Featuring some of the best flamenco performers in Southern California and special guests from New Mexico, New York and Spain, each performance is directed by a different artist. On Aug. 28, artistic director Reyes Barrios leads a program with dancer Timo Nuñez, followed by a program with artistic director Ethan “Emaginario” Margolis and dancer Manuel Gutierrez on Aug. 29. Proof of vaccination is required of all audience members. Tickets start at $45. 5060 Fountain Ave. (323)663-1525, fountaintheatre.com.