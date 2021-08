The annual FIDM Debut Show 2021 will be presented by the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on YouTube.

The show celebrates the creativity of graduating fashion designers and spotlights the work of FIDM students in the Advanced Fashion Design program.

The work of nine students will be featured in the video and more than 100 garments will be presented. The fashion designers worked for nine months to create pieces featured in the FIDM Debut Show.

Being selected for the Advanced Fashion Design program is an honor as it requires exemplary design talent and academic achievement. After receiving an associate of arts degree from FIDM, students are chosen each year to participate in this specialized 3rd year program, participants are chosen based on overall grade point average, references, portfolio review, talent, skill level and formal interviews with department chair persons from FIDM. Hundreds of prospective candidates apply for the program.

The 2021 designers are Dmitry Alek, Dustin Argumedo, Jiarui “Ruby” Cai, Bella Madden, Fabian Renteria, Sofia Masuda, Lilymoon Perez, Jesua Rodriguez and Zak Weinreich.

“All the Debut students found unique inspirations for their collections and we are so proud of them for successfully completing their degrees in Advanced Fashion Design,” FIDM’s Vice President of Education Barbara Bundy said. “They researched their ideas intently … their collections reflect that hard work whether inspired by heritage, environment, travels or other sources.”

To view the show, visit fidm.edu/en/calendar/debut.