The Wallis presents the Versa-Style Dance Company in a three-night live engagement of its latest hip-hop dance-theater production “Box of Hope” from Thursday, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Aug. 21, on the outdoor pop-up stage. “Box of Hope” fuses the vintage sounds of R&B and Motown, using hip-hop dance to explore the roots of the inequalities and hardships in today’s volatile social climate, specifically within underserved Black and Latino communities. It also goes deeper to uncover how those inequalities affect family structure and dynamics. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. thewallis.org.