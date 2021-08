The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “Sushi Before Sushi, Umami Before Umami: The Hidden (Fermented) History of Japanese Food” with author and professor Eric C. Rath on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Rath is a professor of history at the University of Kansas, where he teaches courses on food history and premodern Japan. A specialist in Japanese food, his books include “Food and Fantasy in Early Modern Japan” and “Japan’s Cuisines: Food, Place and Identity.” The illustrated lecture is free, but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-event-online-sushi-history-program-with-eric-rath-tickets-164219748689.