The 2021 Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission will begin hosting virtual public hearings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 (Council District 15).

The purpose of redistricting is to redraw the maps that impact communities and ensure that residents have the power to determine fair and inclusive representation in their council districts.

Additional hearings will be held for Council Districts 14 (10 a.m. on Aug. 21), 10 (10 a.m. on Aug. 28), 9 (6 p.m. on Sept. 2) and 8 (6 p.m. on Sept. 8). Citywide public hearings will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 (in Spanish) and at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.

To watch the meetings, visit bit.ly/LACCRCZoom. For audio only, call (669)254-5252 and enter 1615454787#. To submit written comments, visit bit.ly/lacitycoi.

All hearings will be provided with Spanish interpretation. If residents require translation services in other languages, they should call (213)263-5765.