Join the Institute for Contemporary Art for an online performance and lecture by Astria Suparak titled “Asian Futures, Without Asians,” followed by a discussion with writer Jason Concepcion, on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., via Zoom. Artist and curator Suparak’s presentation includes images and clips from dozens of futuristic movies and TV shows. Suparak discusses the implications of borrowing heavily from Asian cultures, and decontextualizing and misrepresenting them while excluding Asian contributors. Admission is free, reservations required. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IlDFni04Q3m1TAMTwSgWlQ.