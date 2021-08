The Los Angeles Community College District’s nine colleges will continue hosting on-campus and online enrollment and outreach events during the next two weeks leading up to the start of the 2021 fall semester on Aug. 30.

The district’s Los Angeles College Promise program is also offering a new late start enrollment opportunity for the tuition-free scholarship program to all eligible first-time, full-time students. The new deadline to apply is Sept. 19.

Free information sessions about enrolling in the Los Angeles College Promise Program are planned Aug 19 and 26. Both sessions will be held online from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students and families can register for either session by visiting bit.ly/LACPInfo.

For enrollment events at the specific colleges, check their websites and social media platforms. For information about Los Angeles City College, located at 855 N. Vermont Ave., visit lacitycollege.edu.

College officials estimated as many as 7,000 people attended district-wide open house events at the colleges on Aug 7, including people who arrived more than an hour early to get in line. Hundreds of new and returning students and their parents were present. It marked the first time the district’s nine colleges held simultaneous open houses.

Hundreds of people also received free COVID-19 vaccinations at the colleges, including LACCD students who took advantage of the “Kaiser Max the Vax” student incentive program offered by the Foundation for the Los Angeles Community Colleges in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente. To date, more than 850 students have received cash incentives up to $150 for getting themselves and another person vaccinated.

COVID-19 incentive funding for LACCD students is still available, and any LACCD student who gets vaccinated at any clinic can apply for the incentive. Students must show they were vaccinated on July 1 or later, and apply for the incentive by visiting MyCollege.laccd.edu.