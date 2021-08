­The Colburn School in downtown Los Angeles has announced its 2021-22 class of Salonen Fellows in the Conservatory of Music’s Negaunee Conducting Program.

Kyle Dickson, assistant conductor of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, and emerging young conductor Molly Turner were selected by Esa-Pekka Salonen and will enroll in the Colburn School’s Conservatory of Music for the 2021-22 academic year. Dickson and Turner will join current Salonen Fellow Ross Jamie Collins, who was selected for the inaugural 2019-20 program.

Salonen joined the Colburn School faculty in 2018 to lead and develop the Negaunee Conducting Program, a course of study in the school’s Conservatory of Music for a small, select group of aspiring young conductors. Known as Salonen Fellows, the students receive help in developing their craft through personal mentorship. Students will receive full scholarships to cover tuition, as well as living expenses. Fellows will also have an opportunity to work with Salonen while he is at the San Francisco Symphony and at the Colburn School, and will gain real-world podium experience on and off campus to prepare them for professional careers.

“We are thrilled to welcome our second class of Fellows to the Negaunee Conducting Program at the Colburn School,” Colburn School president and CEO Sel Kardan said. “In the tradition of the Colburn School’s personalized approach to learning, the fellows will have the unprecedented opportunity to nurture their craft under the visionary guidance of Esa-Pekka Salonen. We are deeply grateful to the Negaunee Foundation for its leadership support to establish this groundbreaking program.”

Throughout the program, the fellows will study with Salonen at the Colburn School, serve as preparatory conductors for the flagship Colburn Orchestra, and assist Salonen around the world. One of the fellows will conduct the Concerto Forum Showcase, an annual public concert that features soloists from the Conservatory of Music on Dec. 5, in Zipper Hall. One of the fellows will also be featured conducting the orchestra for the finals of the Primrose International Viola Competition, co-hosted by the Colburn School in December.

Salonen will coach conservatory students preparing for orchestral auditions and conduct the Colburn Orchestra as part of its annual performance series. The conducting program is made possible by the Negaunee Foundation, created in 1987 to celebrate and support the arts and cultural institutions.

Dickson and Turner will also join the roster of Colburn Artists, a unique in-house professional management program for students on the cusp of professional careers. Created to provide guidance and support during the critical transition from studying to touring, the Colburn Artists program prepares students to work with industry leaders and artist managers. In a supportive atmosphere linked closely with their individual performance studies, the students receive personalized career advice and training, including guidance on building relationships with presenters, orchestras and professional musicians.

For information, visit colburnschool.edu.