Cinelounge Theatres presents special film screenings running from Friday, Aug. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 2. “Death Rider in the House of Vampires,” “Hipbeat” and “Right to Try” will be shown at Cinelounge Sunset, and “Cartoon Madness: Rainbow Parade Party” and “Jane Fonda’s Workout” will be shown at Cinelounge Outdoors. Showtimes vary. Cinelounge Sunset is located at 6464 Sunset Blvd., and Cinelounge Outdoors is located at 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave. (323)924-1644, arenascreen.com.