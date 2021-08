Ánimo Production presents the return of Boleros De Noche, featuring Gaby Moreno and Tres Souls, on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. at The Ford. The evening highlights Mexico’s golden era of Boleros. Launched by Los Angeles cultural promoter Roberto Carlos, the performance preserves, uplifts and celebrates Latin American music history in Los Angeles. Tickets start at $50. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.