Enjoy a new chamber opera titled “Birds in the Moon” making its West Coast premiere from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Saturday, Sept. 4, at The Broad Stage. “Birds in the Moon” marks the return of live performances for The Broad Stage and will take place outdoors on Santa Monica Lot 27, at the corner of Arizona Avenue and Fifth Street. The production is a fantastical story featuring Maria Elena Altany as the Bird Mother and Austin Spangler as the Ringmaster, with live music by the Friction Quartet. Soundscapes and video projections convey the urgency and hope that the Bird Mother experiences as she protects her young daughter from menacing forces that threaten to derail their journey, which embodies freedom, migration and borders. Tickets start at $25. thebroadstage.org.