A book designed to help students get into college and authored by the Princeton Review and Casey Rowley Barneson, a college counselor at Beverly Hills High School, has been released.

“The College Wellness Guide: A Student’s Guide to Managing Mental, Physical, and Social Health on Campus” offers a mix of health and wellness information, self-assessment activities, checklists, tips and resource recommendations. Insightful quotes from college students are woven throughout the text.

Barneson has advised students about college admission and attendance, as well as career development, for approximately 10 years. Robert Franek, the Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, penned the book’s foreword and oversaw its publication.

“The stress that students feel while searching for, touring, applying and accepting a school doesn’t end when they cross that academic milestone,” he said. “As we’ve seen over the past year with COVID-19, especially for students who have had to adjust to being remote, the campus experience plays a monumental role in helping to manage a student’s stress and our full team here at the Princeton Review wanted students to be aware of all those opportunities,” Franek said.

Barneson earned her masters degree in educational counseling from the University of La Verne, where she serves as an adjunct professor and teaches graduate courses in college and career development. She is an active member of and presenter at the National Association for College Admission Counseling, as well as the Western Association for College Admission Counseling.