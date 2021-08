Luis De Jesus Los Angeles is hosting “Susan Silton and Dana Johnson: Readings,” a live in-person discussion presented in conjunction with Silton’s current solo exhibition “We” on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Silton’s latest work integrates photography, text and time in a set of 16 photo-etchings illustrating the differences in individual perception. The etchings are accompanied by an original short story by award-winning writer Johnson. 1110 Mateo St. Seating is limited; RSVP required by emailing gallery@luisdejesus.com.