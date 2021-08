The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs, part of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, is delivering critical information directly to Los Angeles County immigrants through a new private-public initiative.

Finding accurate and up-to-date information from trusted sources is a challenge for many immigrants in the county. Despite the impact of the 2020 economic crisis on immigrant households, research from the Urban Institute shows that a quarter of adults in low-income immigrant families avoided government benefit programs and other assistance because of immigration concerns.

Through the Immigrant Essential Workers Public Charge Outreach and Education Program, the OIA will partner with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles to train and deploy a cohort of trusted, culturally- and linguistically-competent community navigators. The navigators will educate the community about accessing county services and how use of these vital resources relates to the federal government’s public charge rules.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen how important it is for residents, regardless of immigration status, to receive information in a culturally linguistic and competent manner through the Promotores program,” said Hilda Solis, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “I am confident the community navigators program can achieve that same level of success and create a positive impact by increasing access to essential county services in a culturally sensitive way.”

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District, said “immigrant-bashing” and deportations have made some immigrants reluctant to apply for services.

“Every immigrant in L.A. County has the right to receive resources, regardless of immigration status,” she added. “That’s why this program is so important. It creates a safe space so that people who would greatly benefit from services can take advantage of them without fear.”

For information, visit immigrants.lacounty.gov.